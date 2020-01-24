Hello! I have found some interesting information on Henry Cavill, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally am a big fan of Henry Cavill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Henry Cavill right now? On Google Trends Henry Cavill had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Henry Cavill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.0. so by that measure, Henry Cavill is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Henry Cavill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Henry Cavill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Henry Cavill are also searching for these related terms: witcher, henry cavill witcher, the witcher, henry cavill the witcher, superman henry cavill, superman, henry cavill wife, henry cavill netflix, henry cavill girlfriend, geralt henry cavill, geralt, henry cavill height, freya allan henry cavill, freya allan, anya chalotra, henry cavill anya chalotra, henry cavill 2019, witcher cast, witcher netflix, instagram henry cavill, henry cavill gay, the witcher cast, gina carano henry cavill, gina carano and yennefer.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Henry Cavill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones