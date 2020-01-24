Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Tim McGraw, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally really like Tim McGraw, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tim McGraw right now? On Google Trends Tim McGraw had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Tim McGraw’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.8. so by that measure, Tim McGraw is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tim McGraw never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tim McGraw has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Tim McGraw are also searching for these related terms: faith hill tim mcgraw, faith hill, tim mcgraw lyrics, tim mcgraw songs, tim and faith mcgraw, tim mcgraw and faith hill, tim mcgraw tour, taylor swift tim mcgraw, taylor swift, tim mcgraw 2019, tim mcgraw 2020 tour, humble and kind tim mcgraw, garth brooks, tim mcgraw kids, my little girl tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw youtube, nelly tim mcgraw, faith hill tim mcgraw songs, tim mcgraw wife, tim mcgraw music, tim mcgraw book, tim mcgraw age, tim mcgraw net worth, tim mcgraw way down and luke combs.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tim McGraw, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones