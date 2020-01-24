What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Kristin Davis, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have always appreciated Kristin Davis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kristin Davis right now? On Google Trends Kristin Davis had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 3 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 3 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 2. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 9. If we compare Kristin Davis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 5.3. so by that measure, Kristin Davis has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kristin Davis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kristin Davis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Kristin Davis are also searching for these related terms: rob lowe, rob lowe kristin davis, holiday in the wild, kristin davis age, kristen davis, kristin davis children, how old is kristin davis, rob lowe and kristin davis, sarah jessica parker, kristin davis roger stone, roger stone, kristin davis husband, kim cattrall, rob lowe kristin davis movie, kristin davis kids, navidad en africa, kristin davis christmas movie, cynthia nixon, kristen stewart, holiday in the wild cast, is kristin davis married, kristin davis net worth, couples retreat, kristin davis instagram and kristin davis netflix movie.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kristin Davis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones