Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Uma Thurman, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Uma Thurman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Uma Thurman right now? On Google Trends Uma Thurman had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Uma Thurman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.5. so by that measure, Uma Thurman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Uma Thurman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Uma Thurman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Uma Thurman are also searching for these related terms: pulp fiction, uma thurman pulp fiction, uma thurman kill bill, kill bill, uma thurman tarantino, tarantino, maya hawke, ethan hawke, uma thurman daughter, uma thurman john travolta, uma thurman ethan hawke, john travolta, uma thurman movies, quentin tarantino, uma thurman quentin tarantino, uma thurman poison ivy, uma thurman 2019, young uma thurman, poison ivy, stranger things, uma thurman song, uma thurman batman, fall out boy uma thurman, uma thurman lyrics and uma thurman hija.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Uma Thurman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones