What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jensen Ackles, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jensen Ackles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jensen Ackles right now? On Google Trends Jensen Ackles had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Jensen Ackles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.1. so by that measure, Jensen Ackles has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jensen Ackles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jensen Ackles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Jensen Ackles are also searching for these related terms: jared padalecki, supernatural, supernatural jensen ackles, jensen ackles wife, danneel ackles, misha collins, dean winchester, jensen ackles net worth, jensen ackles batman, jensen ackles instagram, jensen ackles height, jensen ackles album, jensen ackles age, jensen ackles and jared padalecki, young jensen ackles, supernatural cast, jared padalecki wife, jensen ackles kids, jensen ackles 2019, jensen ackles smallville, jensen ackles radio company, twitter jensen ackles, jared padalecki height, days of our lives and jensen ackles sounds of someday.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jensen Ackles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones