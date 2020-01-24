Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Lauren Holly, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally really like Lauren Holly, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lauren Holly right now? On Google Trends Lauren Holly had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Lauren Holly’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.7. so by that measure, Lauren Holly has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lauren Holly never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lauren Holly has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Lauren Holly are also searching for these related terms: ncis, dumb and dumber, jim carrey, jim carrey lauren holly, lauren holly ncis, bruce lee, ncis cast, designated survivor, dumb and dumber cast, lauren holly age, down periscope and lauren holly today.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lauren Holly, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones