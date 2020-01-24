Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kate Beckinsale, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally am a big fan of Kate Beckinsale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Beckinsale right now? On Google Trends Kate Beckinsale had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-13 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Kate Beckinsale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.0. so by that measure, Kate Beckinsale has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Beckinsale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Beckinsale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Beckinsale are also searching for these related terms: pete davidson, kate beckinsale pete davidson, underworld, kate beckinsale underworld, instagram kate beckinsale, kate beckinsale 2019, kate beckinsale age, kate beckinsale daughter, kate beckinsale movies, pearl harbor kate beckinsale, pearl harbor, ryan reynolds, kate beckinsale ryan reynolds, van helsing, kate beckinsale bikini, kate beckinsale van helsing, michael sheen kate beckinsale, michael sheen, kaia gerber, kate beckinsale boyfriend, click, kate beckinsale husband, kate beckinsale young, kate beckinsale and pete davidson and lily mo sheen.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Beckinsale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones