Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Jesse James, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Jesse James, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jesse James right now? On Google Trends Jesse James had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Jesse James’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.8. so by that measure, Jesse James is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jesse James never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jesse James has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Jesse James are also searching for these related terms: jesse and james, assassination of jesse james, the assassination of jesse james, jesse james decker, jesse st james, robert ford, jesse james sandra bullock, jessie james, sandra bullock, jesse james movie, jesse james nfl, billy the kid, frank james, jesse james lyrics, jesse james cher, the assassination of jesse james by the coward robert ford, just like jesse james, jesse james hollywood, jesse james wife, assassination of jesse james by the coward robert ford, jesse st james glee, jesse james dupree, jesse james film, jesse james outlaw and jessie james decker.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jesse James, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones