What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Kelly Slater, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Kelly Slater, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Slater right now? On Google Trends Kelly Slater had a popularity ranking of 69 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Kelly Slater’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.1. so by that measure, Kelly Slater is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Slater never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Slater has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Slater are also searching for these related terms: kelly slater surf, kelly slater young, surf ranch kelly slater, kelly slater net worth, kelly slater surfer, kelly slater wife, kelly slater pipeline, kelly slater hair, kelly slater instagram, kelly slater wave pool, kalani miller, 24/7 kelly slater, kelly slater daughter, kelly slater with hair, kelly slater married, how old is kelly slater, andy irons, kelly slater girlfriend, kelly slater hbo, tommy morrison, kelly slater documentary, kelly slater baywatch, kelly slater age, kelly slater perfect 10 and gabriel medina.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Slater, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones