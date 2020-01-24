What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Kyle Richards, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have always appreciated Kyle Richards, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kyle Richards right now? On Google Trends Kyle Richards had a popularity ranking of 93 ten days ago, 79 nine days ago, 64 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 57 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 93. If we compare Kyle Richards’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.8. so by that measure, Kyle Richards has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kyle Richards never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kyle Richards has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Kyle Richards are also searching for these related terms: kim richards, kyle richards instagram, lisa vanderpump, kyle richards house, kyle richards net worth, kyle richards halloween, lisa rinna, kyle richards meme, taylor armstrong, kyle richards cat meme, halloween, kyle richards age, camille grammer, kim and kyle richards, kyle richards husband, kyle richards little house, dorit kemsley, american woman, mauricio umansky, kyle richards kids, real housewives of beverly hills, denise richards, lisa vanderpump and kyle richards, teddi mellencamp and kyle richards twitter.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kyle Richards, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones