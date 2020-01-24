Hello! I have found some interesting information on Emma Stone, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Emma Stone, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Stone right now? On Google Trends Emma Stone had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Emma Stone’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.8. so by that measure, Emma Stone has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Stone never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Stone has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Stone are also searching for these related terms: emma watson, zombieland, emma stone zombieland, emma stone movies, emma stone ryan gosling, ryan gosling, emma stone movie, emma stone andrew garfield, andrew garfield, dave mccary emma stone, dave mccary, film emma stone, emma stone 2019, emma stone cruella, emma stone instagram, cruella, la la land emma stone, la la land, zombieland 2, jennifer lawrence, emma stone jennifer lawrence, emma stone engaged, emma roberts, emma stone zombieland 2 and emma stone spiderman.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Stone, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones