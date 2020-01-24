What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Alicia Silverstone, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally am a big fan of Alicia Silverstone, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alicia Silverstone right now? On Google Trends Alicia Silverstone had a popularity ranking of 84 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 81 five days ago, 69 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 74 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Alicia Silverstone’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 65.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.2. so by that measure, Alicia Silverstone has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alicia Silverstone never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alicia Silverstone has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Alicia Silverstone are also searching for these related terms: alicia silverstone clueless, clueless, alicia silverstone movies, alicia silverstone aerosmith, aerosmith, alicia silverstone 2019, paul rudd alicia silverstone, paul rudd, brittany murphy, the crush, liv tyler, clueless cast, alicia silverstone age, alicia silverstone young, alicia silverstone net worth, alicia silverstone husband, ni idea, blast from the past, alicia silverstone batgirl, how old is alicia silverstone, batman and robin, drew barrymore, how tall is alicia silverstone, alicia silverstone son and how old was alicia silverstone in clueless.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alicia Silverstone, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones