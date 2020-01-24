Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Ludacris, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Ludacris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ludacris right now? On Google Trends Ludacris had a popularity ranking of 75 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 60 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Ludacris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.6. so by that measure, Ludacris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ludacris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ludacris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Ludacris are also searching for these related terms: ludacris lyrics, ludacris song, ludacris songs, ludacris wife, ludacris net worth, ludacris meaning, ludacris baby, ludacris move, fast and furious, ludacris fast and furious, ludicrous, usher, gabon, eudoxie, ludacris llama, ludacris gabon, fantasy ludacris, ludacris get back, chris ludacris, ludacris llama llama, justin bieber, ludacris album, ludacris kids, ludacris rapper and ludacris roll out.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ludacris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones