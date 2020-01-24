Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Rita Ora, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally really like Rita Ora, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rita Ora right now? On Google Trends Rita Ora had a popularity ranking of 96 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 90 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 60 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 96. If we compare Rita Ora’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.4. so by that measure, Rita Ora is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rita Ora never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rita Ora has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Rita Ora are also searching for these related terms: nude rita ora, rita ora song, rita ora ritual, ritual, rita ora instagram, dua lipa, rita ora let me love you, rita ora songs, rita ora for you, rita ora anywhere, your song, anywhere, your song rita ora, rihanna, youtube rita ora, girls, rita ora girls, sexy rita ora, bebe rexha, rita ora net worth, rita ora only want you, rita ora hot, liam payne, tiesto rita ora and rita ora age.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rita Ora, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones