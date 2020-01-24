Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Denise Richards, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have always appreciated Denise Richards, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Denise Richards right now? On Google Trends Denise Richards had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Denise Richards’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.4. so by that measure, Denise Richards is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Denise Richards never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Denise Richards has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Denise Richards are also searching for these related terms: charlie sheen denise richards, charlie sheen, denise richards brandi glanville, brandi glanville, denise richards 2019, denise richards friends, denise richards young, denise richards bold and beautiful, denise richards husband, starship troopers, denise richards instagram, denise richards net worth, denise richards age, aaron phypers, wild things, brandi glanville and denise richards, friends cassie, denise richards kids, denise richards movies, love actually, neve campbell, denise richards james bond, denise lee richards, how old is denise richards and denise richards love actually.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Denise Richards, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones