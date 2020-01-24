Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jaden Smith, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally am a big fan of Jaden Smith, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jaden Smith right now? On Google Trends Jaden Smith had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Jaden Smith’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.0. so by that measure, Jaden Smith has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jaden Smith never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jaden Smith has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Jaden Smith are also searching for these related terms: will smith, will, will smith jaden smith, is jaden smith, jaden smith 2019, karate kid, karate kid jaden smith, jaden and will smith, willow smith, will smith and jaden smith, jaden smith gay, jaden smith age, tyler the creator jaden smith, justin bieber jaden smith, justin bieber, jaden smith is gay, jaden smith net worth, tyler the creator, is jaden smith gay, will smith son, jaden smith will smith son, will smith son jaden, icon, jaden smith icon and jada smith.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jaden Smith, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones