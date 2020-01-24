Hello! I have found some interesting information on Matt Bomer, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally am a big fan of Matt Bomer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Bomer right now? On Google Trends Matt Bomer had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Matt Bomer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.1. so by that measure, Matt Bomer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Bomer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Bomer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Bomer are also searching for these related terms: matt bomer white collar, henry cavill matt bomer, henry cavill, white collar, matt bomer simon halls, matt bomer gay, matt bomer magic mike, matt bomer instagram, matt bomer husband, american horror story, matt bomer american horror story, the sinner, glee, matt bomer superman, superman, matt bomer height, witcher, the witcher, matt bomer movies, will and grace, suits, matt bomer twitter, channing tatum, doom patrol and matt bomer kids.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Bomer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones