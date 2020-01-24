Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Pharrell Williams, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have always appreciated Pharrell Williams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Pharrell Williams right now? On Google Trends Pharrell Williams had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 57 six days ago, 67 five days ago, 80 four days ago, 74 three days ago, 74 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 62. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare Pharrell Williams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.3. so by that measure, Pharrell Williams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Pharrell Williams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Pharrell Williams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Pharrell Williams are also searching for these related terms: adidas, adidas pharrell, pharrell williams adidas, pharrell williams happy, happy, pharrell williams hu, pharrell williams shoes, adidas pharrell williams hu, adidas hu, nmd pharrell williams, pharrell williams age, adidas x pharrell williams, human race pharrell williams, pharrell williams songs, nike, adidas pharrell williams nmd, human race, pharrell williams tennis hu, adidas nmd, happy lyrics, pharrell williams adidas shoes, pharrell williams happy lyrics, pharrell williams 2019, adidas pharrell williams tennis hu and pharrell williams freedom.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Pharrell Williams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones