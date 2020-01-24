Hello! I have found some interesting information on Shakira, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Shakira, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shakira right now? On Google Trends Shakira had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 79 nine days ago, 92 eight days ago, 70 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 59 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 69 three days ago, 69 two days ago, 79 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 87. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-13 when they had a rank of 92. If we compare Shakira’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.3. so by that measure, Shakira is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Shakira never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shakira has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Shakira are also searching for these related terms: shakira la la la, shakira video, shakira pique, pique, shakira lyrics, shakira shakira song, shakira song, shakira 2019, shakira waka waka, waka waka, shakira songs, shakira youtube, shakira no, no shakira, shakira age, jennifer lopez, tu shakira, shakira 2020, shakira tu tu, shakira hips, shakira canciones, shakira sexy, shakira instagram, shakira edad and shakira videos.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shakira, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones