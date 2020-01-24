Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on NeNe Leakes, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with NeNe Leakes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is NeNe Leakes right now? On Google Trends NeNe Leakes had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 58 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare NeNe Leakes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.0. so by that measure, NeNe Leakes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that NeNe Leakes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how NeNe Leakes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for NeNe Leakes are also searching for these related terms: nene leakes net worth, kenya moore, kandi burruss, porsha williams, cynthia bailey, nene leakes instagram, nene leakes age, kandi net worth, kandi burruss net worth, nene leakes net worth 2019, nene leakes ig, nene leakes house, nene leakes store, real housewives of atlanta, rhoa, kenya moore net worth, marlo hampton, nene leakes gif, nene leakes son, wendy williams, how old is nene leakes, nene leakes twitter, nene leakes birthday, nene leakes fired and mediatakeout.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding NeNe Leakes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones