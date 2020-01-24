Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Bridget Marquardt, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally really like Bridget Marquardt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bridget Marquardt right now? On Google Trends Bridget Marquardt had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-16 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Bridget Marquardt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.9. so by that measure, Bridget Marquardt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Bridget Marquardt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bridget Marquardt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Bridget Marquardt are also searching for these related terms: hugh hefner and kendra wilkinson.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bridget Marquardt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones