Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Josh Hartnett, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have always appreciated Josh Hartnett, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Josh Hartnett right now? On Google Trends Josh Hartnett had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Josh Hartnett’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.8. so by that measure, Josh Hartnett has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Josh Hartnett never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Josh Hartnett has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Josh Hartnett are also searching for these related terms: josh hartnett pearl harbor, pearl harbor, josh hartnett movies, josh hartnett 2019, ben affleck, pearl harbor movie, josh hart, josh hartnett wife, penny dreadful, josh hartnett imdb, josh hartnett young, black hawk down, kate beckinsale, what happened to josh hartnett, josh hartnett penny dreadful, pearl harbor film, eva green, where is josh hartnett, josh hartnett jeune and lucky number slevin.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Josh Hartnett, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones