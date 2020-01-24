What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Anna Faris, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have always appreciated Anna Faris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Faris right now? On Google Trends Anna Faris had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-15 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Anna Faris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.7. so by that measure, Anna Faris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Faris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Faris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Faris are also searching for these related terms: anna faris chris pratt, chris pratt, anna faris scary movie, scary movie, mom anna faris, mom, anna faris friends, anna faris movies, michael barrett, anna faris michael barrett, katherine schwarzenegger, chris pratt and anna faris, anna faris 2019, anna faris husband, allison janney, chris pratt wife, house bunny, scary movie cast, overboard, mom cast, scary movie 2, scary movie 3, anna faris net worth, chris evans and anna faris boyfriend.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Faris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones