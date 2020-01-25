What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jack Nicholson, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally really like Jack Nicholson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jack Nicholson right now? On Google Trends Jack Nicholson had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Jack Nicholson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 75.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.9. so by that measure, Jack Nicholson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jack Nicholson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jack Nicholson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Jack Nicholson are also searching for these related terms: joker jack nicholson, joker, shining jack nicholson, shining, jack nicholson movies, jack nicholson movie, the shining jack nicholson, the shining, film jack nicholson, jack nicholson 2019, batman, batman jack nicholson, the joker jack nicholson, jim carrey, the joker, heath ledger, jack nicholson jim carrey, diane keaton jack nicholson, jack nicholson diane keaton, diane keaton, jack nicholson doctor sleep, jack nicholson age, leonardo dicaprio, robert de niro and jack nicholson leonardo dicaprio.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jack Nicholson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones