Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Diane Kruger, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally really like Diane Kruger, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Diane Kruger right now? On Google Trends Diane Kruger had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Diane Kruger’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.8. so by that measure, Diane Kruger is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Diane Kruger never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Diane Kruger has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Diane Kruger are also searching for these related terms: diane kruger norman reedus, norman reedus, diane kruger joshua jackson, joshua jackson, instagram diane kruger, troy, national treasure, diane kruger baby, diane kruger movies, diane kruger and norman reedus, walking dead, national treasure cast, abu bakr al-baghdadi, jodie turner-smith, diane kruger insta, inglourious basterds, marion cotillard, guillaume canet, helena christensen, troy cast, diane kruger feet, imdb, the walking dead, unknown and diane keaton.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Diane Kruger, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones