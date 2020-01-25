Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Brandy Norwood, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have always appreciated Brandy Norwood, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brandy Norwood right now? On Google Trends Brandy Norwood had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-13 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Brandy Norwood’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.7. so by that measure, Brandy Norwood has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Brandy Norwood never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brandy Norwood has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Brandy Norwood are also searching for these related terms: ray j, brandy norwood 2019, brandy norwood net worth, monica, ray j net worth, moesha, brandy norwood daughter, brandi and princess love.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brandy Norwood, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones