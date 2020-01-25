Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Neil Patrick Harris, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally am a big fan of Neil Patrick Harris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Neil Patrick Harris right now? On Google Trends Neil Patrick Harris had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Neil Patrick Harris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.6. so by that measure, Neil Patrick Harris has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Neil Patrick Harris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Neil Patrick Harris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Neil Patrick Harris are also searching for these related terms: is neil patrick harris, how i met your mother, barney, neil patrick harris halloween, old navy commercial, david burtka, old navy commercial neil patrick harris, neil patrick harris kids, barney stinson, neil patrick harris halloween 2019, neil patrick harris husband, neil patrick harris gay, neil patrick harris net worth, jason segel, doogie howser, alyson hannigan, neil patrick harris family, cobie smulders, josh radnor, himym, neil patrick harris height, how i met your mother cast, is neil patrick harris gay, old navy commercial with neil patrick harris and harold and kumar.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Neil Patrick Harris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones