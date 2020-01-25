What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Penn Badgley, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally really like Penn Badgley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Penn Badgley right now? On Google Trends Penn Badgley had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Penn Badgley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.4. so by that measure, Penn Badgley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Penn Badgley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Penn Badgley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Penn Badgley are also searching for these related terms: you penn badgley, you, penn badgley wife, penn badgley gossip girl, joe, gossip girl, you 2, domino kirke, domino kirke penn badgley, you cast, penn badgley netflix, you season 2, you netflix, joe you, blake lively, victoria pedretti, blake lively penn badgley, penn badgley height, joe goldberg, penn badgley instagram, easy a penn badgley, you actor, you cast season 2, john tucker must die and easy a.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Penn Badgley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones