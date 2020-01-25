Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Hailee Steinfeld, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally really like Hailee Steinfeld, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hailee Steinfeld right now? On Google Trends Hailee Steinfeld had a popularity ranking of 77 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Hailee Steinfeld’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.6. so by that measure, Hailee Steinfeld has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Hailee Steinfeld never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hailee Steinfeld has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Hailee Steinfeld are also searching for these related terms: wrong direction, hailee steinfeld wrong direction, hailee steinfeld niall, hailee steinfeld niall horan, niall horan, bumblebee, hailee steinfeld dickinson, dickinson, hailee steinfeld bumblebee, wrong direction hailee steinfeld lyrics, hailee steinfeld songs, wrong direction lyrics, hailee steinfeld movies, hailee steinfeld age, hailee steinfeld pitch perfect, pitch perfect, hailee steinfeld and niall, hailee steinfeld instagram, hailee steinfeld 2019, true grit, hailee steinfeld and niall horan, starving hailee steinfeld, starving, true grit hailee steinfeld and emily dickinson.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hailee Steinfeld, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones