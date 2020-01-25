Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Emma Watson, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have always appreciated Emma Watson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Watson right now? On Google Trends Emma Watson had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Emma Watson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.9. so by that measure, Emma Watson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Watson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Watson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Watson are also searching for these related terms: harry potter, harry potter emma watson, emma watson daniel radcliffe, daniel radcliffe, tom felton, tom felton emma watson, emma stone, emma watson 2019, hermione, emma watson hermione, rupert grint, emma watson movie, age emma watson, emma watson movies, emma watson little women, little women, emma watson instagram, emma watson hot, emma watson boyfriend, emma watson net worth, film emma watson, emma watson sexy, sexy emma watson, beauty and the beast emma watson and emma watson dating.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Watson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones