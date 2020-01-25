Hello! I have found some curious things on Britney Spears, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have always appreciated Britney Spears, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Britney Spears right now? On Google Trends Britney Spears had a popularity ranking of 68 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 65 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 69 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Britney Spears’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 67.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.2. so by that measure, Britney Spears has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Britney Spears never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Britney Spears has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Britney Spears are also searching for these related terms: britney spears lyrics, britney spears 2019, perfume britney spears, toxic, toxic britney spears, britney spears fantasy, britney spears instagram, britney spears one more time, britney spears songs, britney spears age, britney spears justin timberlake, justin timberlake, britney spears song, baby one more time, baby one more time britney spears, criminal britney spears, criminal, britney spears net worth, christina aguilera, madonna, britney spears oops, britney spears youtube, fantasy britney spears perfume, britney spears 2020 and oops i did it again.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Britney Spears, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones