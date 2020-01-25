Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Hilary Swank, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally am a big fan of Hilary Swank, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hilary Swank right now? On Google Trends Hilary Swank had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Hilary Swank’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.8. so by that measure, Hilary Swank is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hilary Swank never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hilary Swank has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Hilary Swank are also searching for these related terms: hilary swank movies, hilary swank film, hilary swank the office, hilary swank million dollar baby, karate kid, hilary swank karate kid, jennifer garner, million dollar baby, hilary duff, hillary swank, i am mother, hilary swank oscar, ps i love you, freedom writers, etch a sketch, gerard butler, karate kid 4, pat morita, hilary swank instagram, chad lowe, karate kid 3, the resident, tommy lee jones, amelia earhart and the next karate kid.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hilary Swank, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones