Hello! I have found some curious things on Jason Lee, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally really like Jason Lee, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Lee right now? On Google Trends Jason Lee had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Jason Lee’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.5. so by that measure, Jason Lee is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Lee never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Lee has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Lee are also searching for these related terms: jason lee scott, bruce lee, jennifer jason lee, jason scott lee bruce lee, jason statham, jason lee jones, jason lee movies, jason lee net worth, my name is earl, jason lee love and hip hop, brandon lee, jason lee actor, tommy lee jones, hollywood unlocked, jason lee book, hollywood unlocked jason lee, jamie lee curtis, jason lee footballer, jason leigh, jason momoa, ethan suplee, sean lee, jenifer jason lee, jason lee wife and jason bourne.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Lee, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones