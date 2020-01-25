Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Jack Nicholson, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have always appreciated Jack Nicholson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jack Nicholson right now? On Google Trends Jack Nicholson had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Jack Nicholson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 73.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.8. so by that measure, Jack Nicholson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jack Nicholson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jack Nicholson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Jack Nicholson are also searching for these related terms: jack nicholson joker, joker, jack nicholson shining, shining, jack nicholson movie, jack nicholson movies, the shining, jack nicholson the shining, jack nicholson film, jack nicholson 2019, batman jack nicholson, batman, jack nicholson jim carrey, jim carrey, diane keaton jack nicholson, diane keaton, the joker jack nicholson, heath ledger, the joker, dicaprio jack nicholson, young jack nicholson, actor jack nicholson, jack nicholson net worth, jack nicholson gif and doctor sleep.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jack Nicholson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones