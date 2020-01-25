Hello! I have found some curious things on Mena Suvari, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally am a big fan of Mena Suvari, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mena Suvari right now? On Google Trends Mena Suvari had a popularity ranking of 71 ten days ago, 76 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 65 seven days ago, 71 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Mena Suvari’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.1. so by that measure, Mena Suvari is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mena Suvari never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mena Suvari has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Mena Suvari are also searching for these related terms: american beauty, mena suvari american beauty, american pie, american pie cast and american beauty cast.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mena Suvari, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones