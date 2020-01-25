Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Sarah Michelle Gellar, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sarah Michelle Gellar, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Michelle Gellar right now? On Google Trends Sarah Michelle Gellar had a popularity ranking of 74 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 69 five days ago, 65 four days ago, 84 three days ago, 84 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Sarah Michelle Gellar’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 78.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.2. so by that measure, Sarah Michelle Gellar has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Michelle Gellar never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Michelle Gellar has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Michelle Gellar are also searching for these related terms: buffy, sarah michelle gellar buffy, sarah michelle gellar scooby doo, freddie prinze jr, scooby doo, sarah michelle gellar 2019, buffy the vampire slayer, sarah michelle gellar instagram, sarah michelle gellar kids, sarah michelle gellar movies, scooby doo movie, linda cardellini, sarah michelle gellar cruel intentions, cruel intentions, selma blair, sarah michelle gellar and freddie prinze jr, jennifer love hewitt, alyson hannigan, buffy contre les vampires, sarah michelle gellar husband, scooby doo cast, david boreanaz, sarah michelle gellar age, sarah michelle gellar net worth and sarah michelle gellar now.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Michelle Gellar, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones