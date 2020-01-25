What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Paul Rudd, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally am a big fan of Paul Rudd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 73.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.0. so by that measure, Paul Rudd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: netflix paul rudd, paul rudd movie, paul rudd look at us, paul rudd movies, paul rudd wife, look at us, paul rudd age, friends paul rudd, friends, living with yourself, living with yourself paul rudd, paul rudd meme, ant man, paul rudd ant man, paul rudd show, paul rudd jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston, paul rudd net worth, paul rudd hot ones, clueless paul rudd, paul rudd halloween, paul rudd 2019, paul rudd conan, aisling bea paul rudd and aisling bea.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones