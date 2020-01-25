Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Heather Locklear, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have always appreciated Heather Locklear, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Heather Locklear right now? On Google Trends Heather Locklear had a popularity ranking of 68 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 62 three days ago, 62 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Heather Locklear’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.6. so by that measure, Heather Locklear is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Heather Locklear never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Heather Locklear has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Heather Locklear are also searching for these related terms: heather locklear tommy lee, tommy lee, heather locklear 2019, heather locklear and tommy lee, motley crue, heather locklear young, tommy lee heather locklear wedding, heather thomas, richie sambora, oil rig explosion, nikki sixx, heather locklear now, william shatner, justin bieber, melrose place, vince neil, heather locklear today, milwaukee bucks, crib recall, heather locklear daughter, offshore drilling, tommy lee and heather locklear wedding, myspace, sandra bullock and south park.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Heather Locklear, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones