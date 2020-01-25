Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jason Aldean, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jason Aldean, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Aldean right now? On Google Trends Jason Aldean had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-15 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Jason Aldean’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.4. so by that measure, Jason Aldean is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Aldean never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Aldean has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Aldean are also searching for these related terms: jason aldean tour, jason aldean lyrics, jason aldean songs, we back jason aldean, jason aldean 2020 tour, jason aldean tickets, jason aldean concert, jason aldean song, jason aldean got what i got, jason aldean vegas, i got what i got jason aldean, luke bryan, jason aldean wife, luke combs, jason aldean bar, jason aldean nashville, brittany aldean, jason aldean you make it easy, jason aldean instagram, jason aldean las vegas, youtube jason aldean, jason aldean knoxville, morgan wallen, girl like you jason aldean and rearview town jason aldean.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Aldean, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones