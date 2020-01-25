What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Chris Pratt, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have always appreciated Chris Pratt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chris Pratt right now? On Google Trends Chris Pratt had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Chris Pratt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.6. so by that measure, Chris Pratt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chris Pratt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chris Pratt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Chris Pratt are also searching for these related terms: chris pratt wife, chris pratt schwarzenegger, chris pratt katherine, katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt, chris pratt anna faris, katherine schwarzenegger, chris evans, chris pratt movies, chris hemsworth, anna faris, jennifer lawrence chris pratt, chris pratt arnold schwarzenegger, arnold schwarzenegger, guardians of the galaxy, jennifer lawrence, chris pratt guardians of the galaxy, jurassic world, jurassic world chris pratt, chris pratt 2019, chris pine, chris pratt net worth, jason momoa chris pratt, jason momoa, parks and rec chris pratt and chris pratt height.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chris Pratt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones