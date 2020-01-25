What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Jessica Chastain, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally really like Jessica Chastain, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jessica Chastain right now? On Google Trends Jessica Chastain had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Jessica Chastain’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.8. so by that measure, Jessica Chastain has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jessica Chastain never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jessica Chastain has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Jessica Chastain are also searching for these related terms: it, it 2, bryce dallas howard, jessica chastain bryce dallas howard, it chapter 2, jessica chastain movies, it cast, jessica chastain instagram, molly bloom, it 2 cast, dark phoenix, emily blunt, zero dark thirty, jurassic world, interstellar, miss sloane, james mcavoy, the help, mama jessica chastain, imdb, lawless, molly game, sophia lillis, mollys game and mama.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jessica Chastain, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones