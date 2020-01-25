Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Annette Bening, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have always appreciated Annette Bening, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Annette Bening right now? On Google Trends Annette Bening had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 17. If we compare Annette Bening’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 3.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.2. so by that measure, Annette Bening is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Annette Bening never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Annette Bening has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Annette Bening are also searching for these related terms: annette bening warren beatty, warren beatty, annette bening movie, annette bening children, the report, annette bening the report, annette bening age, annette bening young, annette bening son, annette bening movies, how old is annette bening, warren beatty and annette bening, annette bening golden globes, captain marvel, annette bening son stephen, leonardo dicaprio, annette bening kids, annette bening transgender son, who is annette bening married to, american beauty, warren beatty wife and gloria grahame.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Annette Bening, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones