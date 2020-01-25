Hello! I have found some curious things on Criss Angel, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have always appreciated Criss Angel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Criss Angel right now? On Google Trends Criss Angel had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 28. If we compare Criss Angel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.5. so by that measure, Criss Angel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Criss Angel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Criss Angel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Criss Angel are also searching for these related terms: criss angel vegas, criss angel mindfreak, mindfreak, criss angel las vegas, criss angel tickets, criss angel net worth, criss angel 2019, chris angel, criss angel show, belinda criss angel, belinda, criss angel son, criss angel wife, criss angel show las vegas, criss angel mindfreak las vegas, david blaine, criss angel son cancer, david copperfield, criss angel luxor, criss angel instagram, belinda y criss angel, criss angel age, criss angel now, criss angel houston and criss angel mindfreak tickets.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Criss Angel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones