Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Dakota Fanning, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have always appreciated Dakota Fanning, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dakota Fanning right now? On Google Trends Dakota Fanning had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Dakota Fanning’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.7. so by that measure, Dakota Fanning is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Dakota Fanning never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dakota Fanning has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Dakota Fanning are also searching for these related terms: elle fanning, dakota elle fanning, dakota fanning once upon a time, dakota johnson, dakota fanning once upon a time in hollywood, once upon a time in hollywood, dakota fanning in once upon a time in hollywood, dakota fanning in once upon a time, dakota fanning movies, twilight, dakota fanning twilight, dakota fanning 2019, dakota and elle fanning, elle fanning and dakota fanning, dakota fanning and elle fanning, dakota fanning age, dakota fanning golden globes, dakota fanning sister, maleficent, golden globes, dakota fanning net worth, sharon tate, dakota fanning instagram, once upon a time in hollywood cast and dakota fanning friends.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dakota Fanning, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones