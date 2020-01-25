Hello! I have found some cool stuff on James Blunt, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.3. so by that measure, James Blunt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: james blunt lyrics, beautiful james blunt, beautiful, monsters james blunt, cold, cold james blunt, james blunt song, james blunt songs, james blunt 2019, james blunt goodbye, james blunt goodbye my lover, goodbye my lover, james blunt tour, youtube james blunt, james blunt album, 1973 james blunt, beautiful james blunt lyrics, james blunt truth, james blunt you beautiful, concert james blunt, lyrics cold james blunt, james blunt concert, james blunt the truth, cold lyrics and cold james blunt lyrics.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones