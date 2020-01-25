Hello! I have found some curious things on Nick Lachey, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have always appreciated Nick Lachey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Lachey right now? On Google Trends Nick Lachey had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Nick Lachey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.4. so by that measure, Nick Lachey has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Lachey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Lachey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Lachey are also searching for these related terms: jessica simpson nick lachey, jessica simpson, vanessa lachey, nick lachey wife, jessica simpson and nick lachey, nick lachey net worth, nick lachey kids, vanessa and nick lachey, nick lachey instagram, who is nick lachey married to, nsync, nick lachey height, drew lachey, 98 degrees, backstreet boys, nick lachey brother, how old is nick lachey, nick lachey kim kardashian, debbie gibson, nick lachey and kim kardashian and where is nick lachey from.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Lachey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones