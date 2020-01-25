What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Paul Wesley, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Paul Wesley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Wesley right now? On Google Trends Paul Wesley had a popularity ranking of 73 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 65 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 75 three days ago, 75 two days ago, 69 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Paul Wesley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.9. so by that measure, Paul Wesley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Wesley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Wesley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Wesley are also searching for these related terms: ian somerhalder, nina dobrev paul wesley, nina dobrev, vampire diaries, paul wesley wife, stefan salvatore, nina dobrev and paul wesley, the vampire diaries, paul wesley ines de ramon, phoebe tonkin, vampire diaries cast, ian somerhalder and paul wesley, paul wesley age, tell me a story, stefan vampire diaries, tell me a story paul wesley, paul wesley instagram, torrey devitto, damon salvatore, nikki reed, who is paul wesley, paul wesley height, phoebe tonkin and paul wesley, the originals and paul wesley 2019.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Wesley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones