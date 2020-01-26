Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Kerry Washington, current as of 2020-01-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kerry Washington, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kerry Washington right now? On Google Trends Kerry Washington had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 4 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 8. If we compare Kerry Washington’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 5.7. so by that measure, Kerry Washington has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kerry Washington never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kerry Washington has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-26, my research indicates that people searching for Kerry Washington are also searching for these related terms: golden globes, kerry washington golden globes, kerry washington husband, kerry washington american son, american son, kerry washington netflix, kerry washington movie, scandal, kerry washington kids, kerry washington movies, olivia pope, kerry washington netflix movie, who is kerry washington, kerry washington show, django, kerry washington dress, kerry washington age, kerry washington instagram, kerry washington net worth, tony goldwyn, kerry washington children, who is kerry washington married to, kerry washington new movie, kerry washington parents and kerry washington family.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kerry Washington, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones