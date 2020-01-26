Hello! I have found some fun facts on Michael Jackson, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally am a big fan of Michael Jackson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Michael Jackson right now? On Google Trends Michael Jackson had a popularity ranking of 72 ten days ago, 58 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 72 four days ago, 71 three days ago, 71 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Michael Jackson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 79.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.1. so by that measure, Michael Jackson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Michael Jackson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Michael Jackson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for Michael Jackson are also searching for these related terms: is michael jackson, michael jackson lyrics, michael jackson thriller, thriller, michael jackson song, michael jackson songs, michael jackson youtube, michael jackson kids, white michael jackson, michael jackson black, bad michael jackson, michael jackson bad, michael jackson death, michael jackson billie jean, michael jackson dance, prince michael jackson, billie jean, prince, michael jackson movie, michael jackson beat it, michael jackson net worth, michael jordan, michael jackson age, michael jackson one and michael jackson neverland.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Michael Jackson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones