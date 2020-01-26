Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on James Woods, current as of 2020-01-25. I personally have always appreciated James Woods, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Woods right now? On Google Trends James Woods had a popularity ranking of 77 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 80 eight days ago, 75 seven days ago, 64 six days ago, 66 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 75 three days ago, 75 two days ago, 61 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 78. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare James Woods’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 62.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 70.2. so by that measure, James Woods is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that James Woods never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Woods has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-25, my research indicates that people searching for James Woods are also searching for these related terms: tiger woods, lebron james, james woods family guy, james woods twitter, james wood, tiger woods net worth, james woods movies, into the woods, lebron james net worth, james woods decatur, actor james woods, jordyn woods, james woods denton, james woods ray donovan, james woods casino, casino and james woods age.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Woods, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones